Amazing Health Benefits Of Caraway Seeds 

New Delhi: Caraway seeds come from the caraway plant, a member of the carrot family, Umbelliferae. This plant is also referred to as meridian fennel or Persian cumin. Caraway seeds are most often used in baking, but they also have some surprising health benefits of which you should be aware.

Improve Sleep

Drinking caraway tea prepared from caraway seeds helps reduce the effects of asthma and promote sleep. This is due to its high magnesium content, which can affect neurotransmitters in the brain and induce relaxation.

Menstrual Relief

Caraway tea is also popular as a pain-relieving tonic for menstrual cramps and also aids in promoting the production of a mother’s milk.

Weight Loss

Caraway extract is a popular diet tool to aid in weight loss since fiber helps you feel full and reduce excess snacking or overeating.

Heart Health

Caraway helps reduce cholesterol levels in the cardiovascular system because of its high fiber content. It is also a great support supplement for heart health, along with its high antioxidant and potassium content.

Bone Health

Caraway seeds help improve bone health and bone density. This is due to the presence of zinc and calcium in them.