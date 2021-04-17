Amazing Health Benefits Of Black Peppers You Never Knew

New Delhi: Black Peppers hold more benefits than you’d imagine. It belongs to the Piperaceae family and is processed in different ways to yield different kinds of peppers. Black peppers are known for the amazing aroma and flavour that it adds to your food. It gives that much-needed final touch to your recipes. It is also a great source of vital vitamins like riboflavin, vitamin C, K, and B-6. It is also high in dietary fiber, and contains decent amounts of proteins and carbohydrates as well.

To prevent cancer

The piperine in black pepper can be credited with the prevention of cancer and becomes twice as potent when combined with turmeric. The spice also has Vitamin C, Vitamin A, flavonoids, carotenes, and other antioxidants that help remove harmful free radicals and protect the body from cancers and diseases. The best way to eat pepper to harness maximum benefits is to eat freshly ground pepper, and not cook it along with food.

Stimulates digestion

Again, the piperine in black pepper eases digestion and stimulates the stomach, which then secretes more hydrochloric acid that helps to digest proteins in food. So a bit of pepper in food will actually help you to digest it faster.

Relieves cold and cough

Black pepper is antibacterial in nature and therefore helps to cure cold and cough. A teaspoon of honey with freshly crushed pepper does the trick. It also helps to alleviate chest congestion, often caused due to pollution, flu, or a viral infection. You can add it to hot water and eucalyptus oil and take steam. And given that black pepper is rich in Vitamin C, it also works as a good antibiotic.

Enables weight loss

You might not want to believe this, but black pepper is brilliant when it comes to extracting nutrients from food. And it’s outermost layer contains phytonutrients, which help to break down fat cells, and also increases metabolism. If you eat fresh pepper and begin to perspire, that’s the pepper helping your body to get rid of excess water and toxins. But you need to control consumption – a pinch with your food (one meal) is enough

Improved Skin Health

Pepper is known to cure vitiligo, a skin disease in which some areas of skin lose normal pigmentation and start turning white. Not just that, it also lowers down your chances of developing skin cancer due to excess UV radiation.

Addresses depression: It’s said that the piperine in black pepper helps to deal with depression. It stimulates the brain and helps it to function properly by making it more active.