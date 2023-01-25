Amazing Health Benefits Of Basil Seeds

New Delhi: Basil seeds are similar to sesame seeds but are black. The type that you eat typically comes from sweet basil, Ocimum basilicum, which is the plant commonly used to season foods.

Here are some fascinating benefits and uses of basil seeds.

Aids in weight loss

Sabja seeds are the perfect food if you are looking to lose weight. It is rich in dietary fibres that help you to reduce weight gain by promoting the feeling of fullness, thereby preventing overeating and mindless eating.

Maintains body heat

Sabja seeds are a natural coolants. These seeds are widely used in making juices and other drinks in the tropical and comparatively hot countries

Relieves acidity

Sabja seeds help in cleansing your digestive tract and relieve stomach burn. They do it by controlling the HCL secretion in the stomach.

Promote Hair Growth

The antioxidants present in the sabja seeds prevent the antioxidant stress in the scalp and therefore, prevent premature hair fall. It also nourishes the hair follicles and promotes hair growth.