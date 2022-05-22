Amazing Benefits Of Taro Root (Arbi) 

New Delhi: Taro root popularly known as arbi is a root vegetable that is generally eaten as a side dish or in a curry. By consuming taro toot you can control high blood sugar, improve the digestive system, prevent cancer, delay the aging process, improve the skin, reduce fatigue, improve blood circulation and heart health, improve vision, lose weight, and boost immunity.

Controls Blood sugar

Taro root is a fiber-rich food. Dietary fiber has the potential to maintain the blood sugar level by controlling insulin production in the body. Hence, individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes should regularly consume this vegetable.

Reduces Fatigue:

Taro root is mainly consumed by athletes for long-lasting energy. This is because it contains a low glycemic index which is good for athletes.

Weight Loss:

Taro roots can prove to be very beneficial for the ones who want to lose weight since this has very a low caloric content. One cup of cooked taro can give you 187 calories

Clears Stomach:

Foods that contain a high amount of fiber are also known to boost the digestive process. This helps to eliminate the wastes from the body and prevent re-occurrence.

Heart Health:

One cup of taro has 0.1g fat and cholesterol, which helps to prevent the hardening of the arteries. You can consume it several times without worrying about gaining weight or other health problems related to fatty foods like heart or kidney diseases. Taro roots can give 19% of the daily required Vitamin E that is required to prevent the risks of a heart attack.

Aging Process:

This is a very nutritious food that contains many Vitamins – A, C, and B, minerals like copper, manganese, zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron, selenium, potassium, beta-carotene, and cryptoxanthin. All these are good antioxidants that are useful to protect against diseases and slow down the aging process. This also contains protein and is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and low in sodium too.