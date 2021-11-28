Amazing Benefits Of Kewra Water

New Delhi: Kewra water also known as kewda water. It is fragrant Indian floral water extracted from the flowers of Pandanus tectorius. Kewra water is better known in Southeast Asia as pandan leaf extract. Here are some of the important kewra water benefits.

Helps To Reduce stress

Kewra water can help you to relieve stress and anxiety and is also useful to prevent stress-induced disorders such as depression, diabetes, and trouble with the digestive system, or even cardiovascular problems.

Regulate body temperature

It is very effective in inducing sweating which keeps the skin surface cool and controls body temperature in hot environments or during exercise

Good for heart

Regulate the heartbeat and improve the contraction of the heart muscle. Thus, this water may be used as a cardiotonic which leads to improved blood flow to all tissues of the body.

Counteracts skin inflammation and Pimples:

As it’s a decent skin chemical that expels soil from the skin it anticipates Skin inflammation and Pimples.