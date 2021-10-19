Amazing Benefits Of Honey & Cinnamon

New Delhi: Honey and cinnamon are well known for their miraculous benefits and widely used in Indian households. Right from treating an upset stomach, cold, cough, improving the body’s immunity, and treating bladder infections, the mixture of honey and cinnamon can treat almost any problem and has no side effects. Here are a few conditions that can be treated by mixing honey and cinnamon together:

Acne

Honey and cinnamon paste can treat your embarrassing acne. You just need to mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of honey together. Apply this paste on the pimples and leave it overnight. The combination is even beneficial for treating other skin-related problems. If you are suffering from eczema, ringworm, or other skin-related infections then honey and cinnamon can cure it.

Boost Immunity System

Consuming honey and cinnamon on a regular basis can boost your immune system and protect you from foreign bacteria and viruses. Both the ingredients are rich sources of antioxidants and have anti-bacterial properties. It can help to improve the digestive system and fight various stomach-related ailments. It can also be beneficial for gut health.

Treats Arthritis pain

The honey and cinnamon paste can also be effective in treating arthritis pain. Mix a teaspoon of honey and cinnamon in lukewarm water to create a paste. Then apply it to the part that is hurting. You can also create a drink by mixing honey and cinnamon in the ratio of 2:1 in hot water and drinking it on a regular basis.

Weight loss

Another surprising benefit of honey and cinnamon is that they can help in weight loss. Mix honey and cinnamon powder in hot water and consume it 3 times for quick weight loss. The mixture prevents fat accumulation in the body, even if you are on a high-calorie diet.

Treats Cold and cough

Honey and cinnamon are also effective in healing cough and colds. Both the ingredients are anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-microbial can fight the virus which causes cough and cold.