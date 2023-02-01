Headstand
Amazing Benefits Of Doing Headstand

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Body-weight exercises are now becoming increasingly popular with fitness enthusiasts. Body-weight training is probably the best way to exercise your entire body – you are in total control of yourself and you can explore the limits of your body too. Let’s have a look at the benefits of Handstands.

Benefits of a Handstand

  1. The posture reverses the blood supply which helps in blood purification.
  2. Increases concentration and focus.
  3. Improves balance.
  4. Relaxes the nervous system.
  5. Strengthens immunity.
  6. Improves bowel movement.
  7. Checks breathlessness.
  8. Improves skin.
