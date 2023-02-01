Amazing Benefits Of Doing Headstand
New Delhi: Body-weight exercises are now becoming increasingly popular with fitness enthusiasts. Body-weight training is probably the best way to exercise your entire body – you are in total control of yourself and you can explore the limits of your body too. Let’s have a look at the benefits of Handstands.
Benefits of a Handstand
- The posture reverses the blood supply which helps in blood purification.
- Increases concentration and focus.
- Improves balance.
- Relaxes the nervous system.
- Strengthens immunity.
- Improves bowel movement.
- Checks breathlessness.
- Improves skin.
