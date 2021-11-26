Amazing Benefits Of Castor Oil

New Delhi: Castor oil is one of the most beneficial oil that is obtained by pressing the seeds of the castor oil plant. It is known for its anti-bacterial properties and various medicinal and therapeutic benefits. Here’s how castor oil is beneficial

Clears Acne

Castor oil helps you to restore the skin’s natural moisture balance. Apply castor oil gently on your face and massage in circular motions, leave it overnight and wash off in the morning.

Works Wonder For Hair

Castor oil is the best oil to enrich your scalp. It contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids and therefore when massaged onto the scalp it helps in increasing blood circulation which improves hair growth.

Great For Dry Skin

castor oil is very effective for dry and lifeless skin. The exfoliating properties present in the oil do wonder for the underfoot, dry palms, and dry skin.

Treats Wrinkles

Castor oil is one of the best remedies to treat wrinkles. It boosts the production of collagen which tightens the skin. For best results, apply a small amount of castor oil over the wrinkled area and leave it overnight.