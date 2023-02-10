Amazing Benefits Of Camphor  

New Delhi: Camphor is a common ingredient in many pain balms. It offers lots of health benefits which include digestive problems, nerve problems, inflammation, cold, congestion of the airway, and various other issues that are a daily affair. Take a look!

Camphor is Good For Digestion

Camphor stimulates the digestive system and optimizes its functioning. It enhances the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes that is essential for the process of digestion to take place smoothly. It also prevents the formation of gas and problems related to it. Camphor is a good remedy for diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and other digestion-related ailments.

Camphor oil for chest congestion

Camphor’s strong aroma is an extremely effective decongestant. It helps to free blocked bronchi, larynx, pharynx and other parts of the airway of phlegm and mucous. Decongestant balms and cold rubs use camphor for this purpose. Rubbing these medicines on the chest and throat gives a lot of relief.

Camphor skincare benefits

Various skin diseases can be treated with camphor. It is effective on itching and irritation, acne, soothing burn injuries, eczema, nail fungus, and cracked heels and provides relief from pain. It is commonly used in various skin care products due to its beneficial attributes.

Camphor oil benefits for pain relief

Spasms and cramps can occur at any time without any prior warning. The pain can be excruciating. They happen while you are sleeping too. Camphor oil is the best way to relieve such painful encounters. Pregnancy and spasmodic cholera are often accompanied by spasms and cramps. Massaging with camphor oil is a good way to soothe and calm the muscles.

Camphor for neuralgia treatment

Neuralgia is a painful condition that is caused by the swelling of the blood vessels surrounding the 9th cranial nerve. Camphor oil helps by making the vessels contract and relieving the pressure created on the nerve. The easily absorbent nature of camphor oil increases its efficacy as it can easily penetrate the skin. The aroma works as a sedative and soothes the pain more.