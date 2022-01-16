Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Glycerine 

New Delhi: Glycerine has an amazing healing ability and is commonly used in skincare products. Glycerine may sound like a foreign chemical, but natural glycerine exists in all animal and vegetable matter. Glycerine, also often called glycerol or glycerine, is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with a sweet flavor. In terms of chemical composition, glycerine is a trihydroxy sugar alcohol. The name glycerol comes from the Greek word “glykys,” which means “sweet.” Let’s look at the benefits of using natural glycerine for skincare.

Keeps Skin Young

Applying glycerine to your skin traps moisture in your skin and gives it a youthful, healthy glow. Glycerine also improves skin function to slow down aging. Glycerine helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and keeps skin looking soft and smooth.

Reduces Acne

Glycerine is oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. Clogged pores lead to breakouts, so glycerine for oily skin may be the right solution. Glycerine, however, can be used to beautify your skin without the side effects of harsher products.

Heals Skin

Where the skin is dry, damaged, and cracked, glycerine can come to the rescue and increase skin hydration. Glycerine may be used to help skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis and to help heal wounds resulting from cracked skin. Overall, glycerine promotes skin health by improving skin function, accelerating the wound healing process, and protecting skin against irritants. Glycerine has even demonstrated antimicrobial effects.

Improves Skin Permeability

Dehydrated skin (due to lack of moisture in your skin or dry weather) can lose its permeability. However, applying glycerine can reverse this, thereby maintaining your skin absorption levels.