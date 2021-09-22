Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Curry leaves

New Delhi: Curry leaves are mostly known as Kadi Patta in Indian households. Apart from making your dishes lip-smacking, they have many properties for enhancing your beauty, hair, and health too. They are blessed with anti-microbial properties and also have a high content of vitamin A and C, which are a boon for healthy skin. They have a high amount of iron, which can treat anemic situations. You may have used curry leaves for hair, but as stated above it has valuable properties, which can efficiently treat your skin problems too. Let us see the various recipes infused with curry leaves to get flawless skin.

Here are some beauty benefits you must know about:

Flawless skin

Curry leaves can be used as a home remedy to treat common fungal infections of the nail or any body part that are often difficult to treat. Make a paste with lukewarm water and curry leaves and apply to the affected area. For dark spots and acne, add a pinch of turmeric to your curry leaves paste and apply the pack to your face.

Another highly effective face pack can be made by grind the curry leaves into a paste and add lemon juice to the same. Apply generously on the problem area and wash after 15 minutes with cold water. Repeating this every 3 – 4 days will help soothe and cool the acne-prone area as well as erase pimple marks.

Treats dandruff

Curry leaves oil helps get rid of flaky scalp and dandruff. Take five curry leaves and two to three tablespoons of coconut oil. Heat them together. Once the mixture cools, apply it to the roots of your hair and leave it overnight. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Reduces wrinkles

Curry leaves can be used both topically and orally to fight against fine lines of aging. A face mask made with curry leaves powder fights the fine lines on the face and retains the glow of your face. To make the face mask, you can use dun-dry the curry leaves and crush them finely to create a curry leave powder. Add the same to Multani mitti and rose water. Add some essential oils to the same. Apply to your face and leave on for 20 minutes. Then wash your face with cold water.

Alternatively, you can soak curry leaves in a glass of water and leave it overnight. Drink it in the morning to benefit from the antioxidant properties in the leaves which help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and fight against premature ageing of the skin.

Promotes hair health

Curry leaves are a natural remedy for your damaged hair. They combat early greying of your hair strands and give them plenty of strength at the roots. Using curry leaves in your food and drinks and washing your hair with curry leave water can give you healthy and lustrous hair. The amino acid, proteins, and carotene content in it are said to strengthen the follicles and protect the hair from falling. It also boosts hair growth and improves hair texture.

Another way of using curry leaves for hair is in form of hair oil. Heat a little bit of coconut or mustard oil and add dried and clean curry leaves to it. The leaves soon change their colour, which means the oil is done. Drain the oil to eliminate the leaves and the oil is ready to apply.