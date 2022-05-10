Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Coconut Water 

New Delhi: Coconut water is not just a drink to give you a soothing and relaxing feeling in the scorching summer heat but also does wonders on your skin. This healthy and nutritious drink is fast emerging as the popular beverage choice for avid health-conscious people around the world.

Flushes out toxins

Nariyal Pani or coconut water is really beneficial to give your skin thorough deep cleanse. It is enriched with natural cleansing properties that work to remove toxins and other deep-set impurities from your skin. Enriched with vitamins A, K and C, coconut water helps in stimulating collagen production for plumper, healthier-looking skin.

Fights acne

The detoxifying, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of coconut water are the main reasons why it helps in healing and preventing acne to a great extent. Regularly drinking coconut water soothes your gut as well as your entire body from the inside, thereby making acne occurrences extremely rare.

Has anti-ageing benefits

Nariyal Pani is a rich source of a number of skin-loving vitamins and nutrients. Additionally, your body is also able to absorb these vitamins a lot more easily. This allows your skin to repair, restore and replenish itself faster, thereby reducing signs of ageing. Cytokines, a type of protein present in coconut water are responsible for faster cell growth and activation, which keeps your skin looking younger for a longer period of time.

Is extremely hydrating

Since coconut water is 94 per cent water, there is no doubt about the fact that it is super hydrating and nourishing. For those of you with really dry and parched skin, adding coconut water to your daily diet or in the form of DIY skincare will definitely help reduce dryness and keep your skin really soft, hydrated and glowing.

Controls sebum production

Nariyal Pani is also a superb moisturiser for people with oily and acne-prone skin. This is because it is known for its natural astringent properties which help prevent excess sebum production to keep your skin matte and oil-free for a longer period of time. Drinking coconut water delivers your skin with a much-needed dose of potassium, which helps in balancing the hydration and electrolyte levels in the body, to prevent excess sebum production.