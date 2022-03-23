Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Chia Seeds

New Delhi: Chia seeds are the superfood that can do wonders for our health and beauty regimen. While the seeds are best known as an interesting addition to this creamy dessert, it has a lot more to offer. This humble superfood is a nutritional powerhouse and packs a punch of omega 3 fatty acids, proteins, magnesium, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin B1, B2, B3 et al, in every serving.

Prevents Damage by Free Radicals

Chia seeds have high levels of antioxidants that help fight free radical damage that is caused by our skin’s exposure to UV rays. This is also helpful in keeping ageing-related skin problems like wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

Soothes and Reduces Skin Inflammation

Most of our skin issues happen due to some other form of inflammation in our skin. Chia seeds have immense cooling properties that are helpful in soothing inflammation and keeping our skin healthy and calm.

Strengthens the Skin’s Barrier Against Sun Damage

The omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds act as active barriers against sun damage caused to skin due to daily outdoor exposure.

Hydrates Oily Skin

The large amounts of fibre present in the chia seeds can absorb large quantities of water. This makes them a very hydrating element when added to our diet or skincare routine. Like aloe vera gel, soaked chia seeds gel is very hydrating for the skin.

Improves the Glow of the Skin

Regular consumption of chia seeds helps boost the luminosity and elasticity of the skin. This is attributable to the abundance of vital nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, folates, iron, and potassium in chia seeds that make skin glow.