Amazfit Zepp E With AMOLED Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Amazfit has expanded its smartwatch product portfolio in India with the launch of the Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch. It also has a water resistance rating and supports multiple sports modes. The smartwatch comes in two display size options and both of them offer Always-on-display support.

Amazfit Zepp E Price In India, Availability

The Amazfit Zepp E is priced at ₹8,999. It comes in Polar Night Black, Pebble Grey, Moon Grey, Metallic Black special edition, Onyx Black, and Deep Sea Blue colour options. The smartwatch is available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit website.

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch specifications

The Amazfit Zepp E circular dial has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, and the square dial variant has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display. Both the variants of the wearable come with an Always-on display. Amazfit has tried its best to offer a premium look to the smartwatch with the black 3D curved bezel-less glass.

For navigation, the watch features a side button. It includes 11 sports modes, including treadmill, skiing, freestyle, climbing, walking, trail running, outdoor cycling, and a lot more. In terms of health monitoring features, the device gets a SpO2 sensor and a 24×7 heart rate sensor.

The Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch can also help you in keeping a tab on the sleep stages like light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) too. The wearable draws power from a 188mAh battery that supports magnetic pogo pin charging. As claimed by the company, the smartwatch can go on for around seven days once charged completely.