Amazfit Pop 2 Launched With Bluetooth Calling, 10-Day Battery Life In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Amazfit has launched its Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch in India. The Amazfit Pop 2 offers features that are in trend including Bluetooth calling, a large immersive display and more than a week’s battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit Pop 2 Price and Availability

The Amazfit Pop 2 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from November 22 at lower introductory pricing. The smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, ten-day battery life, and 24-hour health monitoring is priced at Rs 3,299 on Flipkart. But from November 23 onwards, the smartwatch will be available on the official Amazfit website, at an increased price of Rs 3,999.

Amazfit Pop 2 Features and Specs

Constructed using a metallic middle frame, the watch features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display with more than 150 watch faces. It also enables blood-oxygen (spO2) measurement, heart rate sensing and 100+ sport mode tracking.

Additionally, users can receive calls directly on the smartwatch thanks to the presence of an in-built mic and speaker, and you are alerted to specific apps and SMS notifications.