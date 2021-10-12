Amazfit Launches Smartwatch Series With Multiple Tracking Features: Check Details

New Delhi: Amazfit has launched three new smartwatches on Monday. The latest smartwatches include The Amazfit GTR3 Pro, Amazfit GTR3, and Amazfit GTS3. These wearables come with health monitoring systems like 24×7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SPO2) Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, and more. They have more than 150 sports modes.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 Price, Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at $229.99 (approximately Rs 17,300), the Amazifit GTR 3 is priced at $179.99 (approximately Rs 13,500), and the Amazfit GTS 3 is priced at $179.99. The first two Amazfit watches are available for purchase now and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be available starting October 20. All three smartwatches are listed on Amazfit’s website.

As a special offer, Amazfit is offering Amazfit Powerbuds with Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro priced at $79.99 (approximately Rs.6,000). The first is available in Moonlight Gray and Thunder Black color options while the second is available in Brown Leather and Infinite Black color options. The Amazfit GTS 3 will be available in Graphite Black, Ivory White, and Terra Rosa color options.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 Specifications, Features

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a round 1.45-inch Ultra-HD (480×480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 331ppi pixel density. The vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 sports a round 1.39-inch HD (454×454 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a density of 326ppi. The Amazfit GTS 3 flaunts a square 1.75-inch HD (390×450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a density of 341ppi. The displays of the three smartwatches have a maximum brightness of up to 1,000nits and are tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. All three run Amazfit’s proprietary Zepp OS.

As mentioned, the new Amazfit smartwatch comes loaded with a gamut of health tracking features that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, and sleep. Additionally, they have a PAI health assessment system and can track menstrual cycles. They also come with over 150 sport modes and can automatically recognize 8 sports – outdoor running, indoor running, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 are water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters).

All three smartwatches are compatible with smartphones running Android 7/iOS 12 or later. The smartwatch can be controlled through the Zepp app. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has Bluetooth v5 while the other two have Bluetooth v5.1 BLE. The GTR 3 Pro and Vanilla GTR 3 have a two-button layout, with a crown at the top that can be used to navigate the interface. Amazfit GTS 3 has a single-button layout.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge via its 450mAh battery. The Vanilla GTR 3 has the same battery capacity but can last up to 21 days. The GTS 3, on the other hand, packs a 250mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge. Other onboard sensors on the Amazfit smartwatch are an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensor. They also come with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro measures 46x46x10.7mm and weighs 32 grams. Amazfit GTR 3 measures 45.8×45.8×10.8mm and weighs 32 grams. The Amazfit GTS 3 measures 42.4x36x8.8mm and weighs 24.4 grams. All three smartwatches are made of aluminum.