Amazfit Launches New Smartwatches GTR 4 And GTS 4; Know Details Here

New Delhi: Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 has been launched as the successors to its last year’s models. Amazfit has claimed that these smartwatches come with improved GPS positioning. They offer over 150 sports modes and feature Bluetooth calling and standalone music playback. These smartwatches support five satellite positioning systems and can be used for real-time GPS tracking.
Amazfit GTR 4, Amazfit GTS 4 price, availability
The Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 go on sale in the US from Friday. These Amazfit smartwatches are both priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Amazfit GTR 4 comes in Racetrack Grey, Superspeed Black, and Vintage Brown Leather colours. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 offers Autumn Brown, Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colour options.
Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 specifications
- GTR 4 – 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating + anti-glare bezel
- GTS 4 – 1.75-inch (390×450 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen, Tempered glass +anti-fingerprint coating
- Zepp OS 2.0,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above
- 150+ Sports Modes, automatically recognize 15 strength training exercises at launch, along with eight sports movements
- BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 4PD + 2LED), Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor
- Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Dual-band GPS & 6 satellite positioning systems
- 2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback
- Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth
- GTR 4 – Dimensions:46x46x10.6mm; Weight: 34g
- GTS 4- Dimensions:42.7×36.5×9.9mm; Weight: 27g
- GTR 4 – 475mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life in battery saver mode, up to 25 hours of continuous GPS use in accuracy mode, 44 hours in balanced mode
- GTS 4- 300mAh battery with up to 8 days battery life, up to 16 days battery life in battery saver mode, up to 16 hours of continuous GPS use in accuracy mode, 28 hours in balanced mode
