Amazfit Launches New Smartwatches GTR 4 And GTS 4; Know Details Here

New Delhi: Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 has been launched as the successors to its last year’s models. Amazfit has claimed that these smartwatches come with improved GPS positioning. They offer over 150 sports modes and feature Bluetooth calling and standalone music playback. These smartwatches support five satellite positioning systems and can be used for real-time GPS tracking.

Amazfit GTR 4, Amazfit GTS 4 price, availability

The Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 go on sale in the US from Friday. These Amazfit smartwatches are both priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Amazfit GTR 4 comes in Racetrack Grey, Superspeed Black, and Vintage Brown Leather colours. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 offers Autumn Brown, Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colour options.

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 specifications