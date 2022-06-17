Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Ultra HD Display Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition has been launched for the global markets. The company announced the GTR 3 Pro in October 2021 for global markets and India.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition: Price and Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition is priced at $250 (approx ₹19,500) and is available for purchase exclusively via the Amazfit website. As a launch offer, the brand is offering the GTR 3 Pro for $210 (approx ₹16,400).

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition: Specifications And Features

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition has a 1.45-inch flat AMOLED display that offers 480 x 480 pixels resolution, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 331ppi pixel density, Always-on Display feature, tempered glass, and anti-fingerprint coating. The stainless-steel bodied device comes with Brown and Noir leather strap choices. In addition, the two physical buttons of the limited edition model look flatter than the regular version. It also offers 5ATM water resistance.

The GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition has a 450mAh battery that can last for up to 12 days on a single charge. It has health and fitness tracking features like 180+ built-in sports modes, a heart rate monitor that works 24/7, a SpO2 blood oxygen content monitor, a sleep monitor, a stress level monitor, and a menstrual tracker.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and works with Android and iOS devices. Some of its other features include Zepp OS, app support, 2.3GB of onboard storage, 180+ watch faces, offline voice assistant, Google / Alexa assistant, and Bluetooth calling through the built-in speaker.