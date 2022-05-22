Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Launched In India, Priced At Rs 10999 

New Delhi: Huami’s Amazfit brand recently teased the impending launch of a new smartwatch in India. The wearable comes with an AMOLED display and offers Bluetooth calling functionality. The smartwatch also features a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor.

Amazfit GTR 2 (new version) Price and Offer

The new smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 11,999. However, a special launch price of Rs 10,999 will be valid only on the first day of the sale. The Amazfit GTR2 (new version) will go on sale from May 23. It will be available in Black and Grey colours. The watch will be exclusively available on Flipkart and Amazfit’s official website.

In terms of the specs, the GTR 2 new version packs a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, up to 450 nits brightness, and a pixel density of 326PPI. The display is covered with a layer of 2.5D glass with a scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating.

The smartwatch comes with support for over 90 Sports modes including outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, open water swimming, elliptical, pool swimming, climbing, trail running, treadmill, skiing, free training, and outdoor cycling. The watch also comes with activity tracking features such as heart rate, distance, step count, calorie count, sleep tracking, and stress levels.

Other features onboard include Huami’s self-developed BioTracker, Blood-oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2), biological data sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and ambient light sensor. The watch also has a 50ATM water-resistant level and supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), and GPS+GLONASS. The watch has 3GB of storage space for standalone music playback.

Keeping the light on is a 471mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life with typical use. On heavy usage, the battery can last for 6.5 days while the battery life goes up to 38 days with basic use.