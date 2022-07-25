Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specification

New Delhi: Amazfit has launched its Amazfit Band 7 with over 120 sports modes. The wearable from Amazfit resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. But, unlike the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, the Amazfit Band 7 does not offer in-built GPS support.The newly launched wearable comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitor, in-built Amazon Alexa and more.

Amazfit Band 7 Price, Availability

The Amazfit Band 7 costs $49.99 (about Rs. 3,650) and can be ordered through the company’s website. However, it isn’t now on the market in India. Additionally, there is no word yet regarding the wearable’s introduction in India.

Nevertheless, Amazfit will provide customers the opportunity to buy the wearable in Beige and Black colour varieties, as well as an additional variety of strap colour choices in Blue, Green, Orange, and Pink.

Specifications

The Amazfit Band 7’s 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display offers a 198 x 368 resolution and a 282 PPI pixel density. The wearable comes with Zepp OS. As anticipated, it boasts an 18-day battery life when used frequently. Additionally, when the power saver mode is activated, the battery life can last up to 28 days.

The wearable provides a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor, stress tracker, and menstrual cycle tracker in terms of health and fitness. When the health data falls abnormally low or rises abnormally high, these features also notify the user.