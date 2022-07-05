Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Bad Weather

New Delhi: The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from the Pahalgam route amid bad weather. Around 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis on Tuesday morning.

According to the official data, a total of 6,351 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 239 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF.

Till today, over 72,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 (after a gap of over two years due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps — Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.