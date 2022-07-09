Amarnath Cloudburst: 6,047 Pilgrims Leave Base Camp

Srinagar: A day after the cloudburst at the Amarnath cave shrine that claimed 16 lives so far, another batch of 6,047 pilgrims have left Yatri Niwas base camp.

According to reports, 4,013 pilgrims were allowed to proceed further from Chanderkote in Ramban towards Pahalgam while 2,034 Baltal-bound pilgrims were stopped at Chanderkote Yatri Niwas camp and will be allowed to proceed further only after the permission of Ramban administration.

The weather conditions in Ramban are presently overcast.

The flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 16 on Friday evening.

Later, at least 15,000 pilgrims have been shifted to the lower base camp, while more than 40 people are still missing, officials said. Meanwhile, rescue operations were intensified at the cave shrine.