“Am I A Murderer?”Humane Sagar Rubbishes Wife’s Allegations

Bhubaneswar: The family quarrel between popular playback singer Humane Sagar and wife Shreya deepen further with the singer rubbishing all allegations against him leveled by his wife.

The couple today appeared before the police after Shreya lodged a complaint of domestic violence on Wednesday. After coming out of the police station, Sagar refuted the allegations made by his wife.

He said that all the allegations against him are false. He has even rubbished the allegations made by his father-in-law.

On the allegation of murder attempt and dowry, he said “Why should I attempt to kill. Am I a murderer”, he asked.

The singer further clarified he never pressured his wife to change her religion.

Humane’s mother alleged that Shreya consumes alcohol. Her entire family comes our home and drinks liquor together. Shreya, her father, mother and brother drink together and made Humane drunk. Shreya doesn’t care anyone in the family.

All the plots and vehicles have been purchased in the name of Shreya, she said. She also refuted the allegations of forced conversion

Meanwhile, Police have given them two day time for an amicable solution.

“Both sides have taken 2 days. They are told to come back after 2 days after discussion. If the dispute is not resolved within two days, case will be registered and action will be taken as per law,” said ACP Amitabh Mohapatra.

Shreya’s lawyer alleged that Sagar had repeatedly forced her to convert her religion. He used to beat his wife in an inebriated state and abuse her unspeakably.

The singer’s father-in-law also leveled allegation of extra marital affairs. He alleged that Humane had a relationship with another girl. That is why there are always fights in the house. He said that the girl is in relationship with Sagar. Due to severe torture, his daughter (Shreya) had been staying with him for last five months, he alleged.

He further alleged he had given Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs in phases. “We had tried to resolve the issue. After failing to find a solution, we moved to police station seeking justice,” Shreya’s father said.