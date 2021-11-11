Already Fulfilled All Demands Mentioned By India Conference: Taliban

Kabul: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that it had already fulfilled all of the demands mentioned by the India conference.

According to Tolo News reports, deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Inamullah Samangani,”The Islamic Emirate welcomes the India meeting. We are trying to take solid steps in governance, and the world countries should not be worried of Afghanistan soil being used against anyone.”

“World countries are trying to bring their wishes via negotiations to the Taliban and these meetings have a positive result for Afghanistan,” said Sayed Haroon Hashimi, a political analyst, the report added.

The India Conference, in which the representatives of Russia, Iran and five Central Asian states participated, called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that will counter terrorism and prevent Afghan soil from being used against other countries.