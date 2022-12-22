Aloke Singh To Head Air India’s Low Cost Airline Biz

New Delhi: Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh will be the chief of Air India’s low-cost airline business from January 1 next year, according to an internal communication.

The Low Cost Carrier (LCC) business will comprise AirAsia India and Air India Express.

“The two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process,” Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in the internal communication.