Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, claims Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 2 March, claimed that almost 6,000 Russians have been killed in the past six days of war, reports stated.

Meanwhile, the Russian military on Wednesday, said that it has taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as its invasion of Ukraine entered the seventh day.

Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, “The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control.”

Governor of Ukraine’s Kherson confirmed and said that the city is completely surrounded by Russians.