Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Vs Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again To Clash On I-Day 2024

Mumbai: The makers of Allu Arjun starrer new movie Pushpa 2 dropped the release date, which is, 15th August 2024. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reuniting for a sequel. The Sukumar directorial movie is one of the most anticipated movies ever.

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise came out in 2021. And fans expected the second part to release in 2022 but it got delayed. And just a couple of minutes ago, fans announced the release of Pushpa 2 on Independence Day 2024. And with that, it’s clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. And fans have reacted to the clash.

The fan war between Ajay Devgn’s supporters and Allu Arjun’s fans has taken an ugly turn. The fandom feel that their star’s film will dominate the other. Allu Arjun’s fans are stating Pushpa 2 will kill it at the box office and ‘Singham Again’ will run away while Ajay Devgn’s fans are defending Singham Again saying it will be breaking records. There is also talk about the postponement of Singham Again owing to the clash with Pushpa 2. However, for now, the clash remains.

Apart from Singham Again, there’s a buzz about Indian 2 releasing on Independence Day as well.