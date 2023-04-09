Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2 To Be Shot In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Pushpa -2, the sequel of blockbuster Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, will be shot in Malkangari’s Swabhiman Anchal.

The film maker has sought permission from the district administration. The production house had written to the Collector and SP seeking permission for the filming in the hilly areas.

A team of the film production company has been traveling to various locations in Malkangiri district for the past one month and has finally planned to shoot near the under-construction bridge in Swabhiman area, Hantalguda Ghat and Chittarakonda spillway.

Pushpa- 1 was a huge success. Now the team has expressed interest in shooting for Pushpa-2 in Swabhiman area of ​​Malkangari district and various places of Saptdhara river in Odisha.

Allu Arjun’s first look from the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit “Pushpa” has recently been unveiled.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Twitter in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The video opens with news reports that Pushpa has escaped from the Tirupati jail and was shot multiple times. While some claim that the red sanders smuggler might be dead, others speculate Pushpa has made his way to foreign land.

The over three-minute long clip also shows his supporters hoping for his return, with some coming on streets to protest leading to curfew in the area.

Towards the end, an exclusive footage is seen being broadcasted on a news channel, which features Pushpa scaring away a tiger in the forest and giving a furious look to the night vision camera.