Allu Arjun spotted shooting for Pushpa 2 in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Actor Allu Arjun landed in Odisha’s Malkangiri for the shooting of a few portions of Pushpa 2.

Pictures of Allu Arjun in a half pant and black shirt in the Swabhimaan Anchal of Chitrakonda block have taken over social media. Fans are going gaga and are being reminded of Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 look with curly hair.

The shooting will be underway at Chitrakonda Block, Swabhimaan Anchal, spillway under-construction bridge and hanging bridge, and Saptadhara in Malkangiri district.

Pushpa: The Rise, was not just a movie that movie was a festival for all the Allu Arjun fans. That movie has broken many records and created history in Indian cinema. Puspa was a commercially successful movie. This movie was the most loved movie of 2021. This was the highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema in 2021. Pushpa is an Indian Telugu-language action drama movie. This movie was released on a pan-Indian level. This movie was a huge gift for Allu Arjun fans. This movie is the biggest blockbuster movie of Allu Arjun’s career. This movie collected Rs. 373 crores at the box office. This was a blockbuster movie.