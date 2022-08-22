Allu Arjun makes grand entry at India Day parade in New York; does Pushpa’s iconic step

New York: Allu Arjun was recently in New York, where he represented India at the most loved annual event organised by the Indian diaspora in the US, the India Day parade. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses from the event. He was honoured as Grand Marshal at the India Day parade by NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Sharing the pictures from the event, the Telugu superstar wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc.” In the pics, Allu Arjun was being facilitated with a certificate as he stood next to NYC Mayor and other dignitaries. Well, what grabbed eyeballs was Allu Arjun performed his viral ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ step with the Mayor.

Allu was joined by his wife Sneha Reddy at the parade. He shared a video of himself waving the national flag at the parade.