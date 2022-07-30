Allu Arjun Looks Dapper In Curls & Ear Piercing; See Pic

New Delhi: Allu Arjun took the internet by storm with his stylish new look in curls & ear piercing. He is seen posing in a leather jacket, with wide black eyewear, and holding a cigar.

He shared the pic, clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker on his social media with a statutory warning caption, “Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health.”

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s pic here:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will commence shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule by this August.