Allu Arjun hints at arrival of something big tomorrow! Is it about Pushpa 2 The Rule?

The way Icon star Allu Arjun created a whole new success phenomenon with Pushpa: The Rise, has indeed raised the anticipation for its sequel, Pushpa 2 The Rule.

The makers have already ignited a conversation by releasing the first poster of Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj on the eve of the icon star’s birthday and ever since the audience has been on the edge to hear more about the same. Now, to accelerate the ever-rising excitement about the film, the Icon star has shared a post that has left us all guessing if we are going to witness some interesting updates about the film.

Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a post that reads,

“Something special coming up tomorrow at 9 AM. Stay tuned.”

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on 22nd December 2023.