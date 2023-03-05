Allu Arjun Grooves To ‘O Antava’ Song With DJ Martin Garrix In Hyderabad: Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun along with DJ Martin Garrix grooved to the music Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the Telugu actor’s movie, Pushpa: The Rise, during an event in Hyderabad.

Arjun attended DJ Martin Garrix’s present on Saturday and even joined him on stage as the 2 grooved to Oo Antava.

Allu Arjun is currently busy filming the second movie in the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.