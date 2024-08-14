Allu Arjun Changes 24 Costume in ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’ Song of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Allu Arjun’s star power shines brightly in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, particularly through the electrifying track ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’. The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and performed by Nakash Aziz, is one of the film’s standout moments and allows Arjun to flaunt his charisma and dynamic presence throughout the music video.

What sets this track apart is not just its catchy beat, but also the impressive wardrobe changes that Allu Arjun underwent during the shoot. To bring the song’s vibrant energy to life, Allu Arjun sported an astounding wardrobe with 24 different outfits. Each costume was carefully selected to reflect the song’s high-octane spirit and to keep the visuals fresh and entertaining.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ went on to become a major success, and Allu Arjun’s magnetic aura in the ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’ music video played a significant role in that achievement. His dynamic performance and the vibrant visuals of the song contributed to the film’s widespread appeal, reinforcing its status as a blockbuster hit.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating Allu Arjun’s continued brilliance on screen, especially with the upcoming global release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ later this year. Directed by Sukumar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film is set to hit cinemas on December 6.