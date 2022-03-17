All you need to know about the dos and don’ts for celebrating Holika Dahan

New Delhi: Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Hindus. The celebrations for this auspicious occasion starts a day before Holi with Holika Dahan rituals.

People mark this day by gathering around a bonfire to pray and perform Holika Dahan rituals. The tradition is associated with Hiranyakashipu’s son Prahalad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his demoness aunt, Holika. The bonfire is a reminder of the victory of good over evil. This year, Holik Dahan falls on Thursday, March 17. According to Drik Panchang, the Holika Dahan muhurta is from 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm.

Holika Dahan Dos And Don’ts

1) According to Drik Panchang, choosing the right muhurat for Holika Dahan is very important. Holika Puja is done before the Holika Dahan. Additionally, Holika Dahan must be done at the correct time, as not doing so might bring misfortune and suffering.

2) Put nutritious food items such as peanuts, sesame seeds, dry coconut, wheat and grams, mustard seeds, sugar into the fire with cow dung cakes. It is believed to clear all negative energies. Later, you can use the leftover ash as manure for the land.

3) Avoid lending money on the day of Holika Dahan as it is not considered auspicious. It is believed that if you give it to someone on this day, then you end up facing financial problems.

4) Many people keep a fast till the evening on the occasion of Choti Holi. One must eat satvik food items along with fruits and dairy products while observing the fast. Offer water and rice to the moon to break the fast. Afterwards, one can eat delicacies prepared for Holi like Gulgule, Malpua, Puri and vegetables made without onion and garlic.

5) One must include the correct ingredients in the Holika puja material or samagri, according to Drik Panchang. It includes one bowl of water, beads made of cow dung, Roli and rice which are not broken, agarbatti and dhoop, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric pieces, unbroken lentils of Moong, Batasha, Gulal powder and coconut. Also, grains from freshly-cultivated crops like wheat and gram can be included in the puja items.

6) The place where Holika is kept should be rinsed with cow dung and the holy water of the Ganges.

7) According to Drik Panchang, the ash from the bonfire lit on the occasion of Holika Dahan can be collected and smeared on the body. The ash is considered pious, and it is believed that it purifies the body and soul.