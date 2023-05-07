All-women contingents at 2024 Republic Day parade

New Delhi: The Central Government is considering on plan on how women’s participation in next year’s Republic Day parade can be increased.

The Ministry of Defence, in its notice, said, “After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path.”

The Defence Ministry has also informed other ministries, including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about its decision.

The Republic Day parade, which takes place every year on January 26, celebrates the day on which India’s constitution came into effect in 1950. The parade is a showcase of India’s military might and cultural diversity, with participants from all over the country.

Apart from the march pasts by forces, the parade will also feature tableaux and performances by women, highlighting their achievements and contributions to society. This is an important moment for India, as it sends a strong message about the country’s commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women.