Bhubaneswar: The Women and Child Development Department has launched extensive training programs at the state and district levels to promote the “Subhadra” scheme and ensure its effective implementation. Following the release of the “Subhadra” scheme guidelines, these training sessions are being held across the state to cover all administrative levels, from high-ranking officials to grassroots workers.

Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Ms. Usha Padhee has directed all Commissioners and Municipal Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure proper dissemination of information regarding the scheme. She emphasized the importance of guiding applicants accurately, conducting the application process efficiently, and implementing the “Subhadra” scheme strictly in accordance with the guidelines. Ms. Padhi also stressed the need for successful execution of the scheme in urban areas during a recent meeting.

Ms. Monisha Banerjee, Director of the Women and Child Development Department and the ICDS and Social Welfare Department, provided detailed information about the “Subhadra” scheme guidelines to city officials during the meeting.

The training programs are being extended to employees at Okak, Call Centers (14678), My Service Centers, and General Service Centers to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the scheme.

The training sessions include detailed instructions on:

Selection of Eligible Beneficiaries:* As per the “Subhadra” guidelines.

Application Process:* Distribution and collection of forms, registration after form completion, and e-KYC verification for applicant identification.

Implementation:* Ensuring that the scheme is implemented effectively at all levels.

In addition to city officials, Anganwadi workers, helpers, and ASHA workers are also being sensitized about the “Subhadra” scheme to facilitate widespread awareness from village to village.

The meeting, held at Kharabela Bhawan, was attended by Special Secretary Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and other senior officials reiterated the importance of rigorous monitoring and adherence to guidelines to ensure the scheme’s success.