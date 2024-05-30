All the PM Had to Do Pick Up The Telephone and Ask Me about My Health: Odisha CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that he is in perfect health and if the Prime Minister is so concerned about my health, he should personally ring up and ask about his health.

There are a number of people of the BJP from Odisha and Delhi who have been spreading rumors about his health for the last 10 years, the Odisha CM said.

“Let me assure the Prime Minister that I am in perfect health. And I have been campaigning in our state for the last months”, the CM said.

Naveen said, “I understand that the Prime Minister, at a public meeting in our state today, has stated that I am in bad health. And he wants to institute an inquiry to inquire in this matter. If he was so concerned about my health and he has stated publicly before that I’m a good friend of his. All he had to do was pick up a telephone and ring me up and ask me about my health”.

The Odisha CM also urged the Prime Minister to concentrate on issues pertaining to the development of the State.

“Instead of concerning himself (PM) about such rumors, he should concentrate on the revision of coal royalty for our state and also our demand for Special Category Status. This will benefit the people of Odisha with all that funding”, Naveen stated.