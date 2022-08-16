All Schools In Jagatsinghpur, 32 Schools In 3 Blocks Of Nayagarh To Remain Shut Till Aug 17

Jagatsinghpur: In view of the flood alert in Mahanadi River system, all schools in Jagatsinghpur district and 32 schools in three blocks of Nayagarh will remain closed till August 17.

The decision was taken after the Water Resources Department cautioned that the flood in Mahanadi River to touch its peak during next 3 hours today.

According to reports, incessant rainfall due to depression has caused flood-like situation across the State. The flood situation will be taking its peak in next few hours. Following this, all the top officials have been asked to be on alert and ensure zero casualty.