Baripada: In view of possible rain and flood warnings issued for 14 and 15th September for districts of North Odisha, Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say chaired a review meeting through virtual mode today.

According to the IMD forecast, a Red Warning has been issued for isolated heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) & thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj.

In view of the forecast, the district administration has made adequate pre-arrangements to tackle any untoward incidents.

In view of the possible floods, the district administration has ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges.

All fire stations will be ready to assist in rescue and evacuation operations where necessary. All BDOs, Tehsildars, Revenue Inspectors and Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies have been directed to prepare relocation plans for disaster-prone villages and habitations.

Adequate water supply, lighting, sanitation and basic facilities will be provided in cyclone and flood shelters. Arrangements will be made for the availability of adequate quantities of food items including dry food and baby food. An order has been issued to ensure the supply of safe drinking water, medicine, food and other essential items in the affected areas.