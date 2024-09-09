In view of heavy rainfall alert by IMD, all schools & AWCs in Malkangiri and Ganjam districts will remain closed on September 10 (Tuesday).

All schools and Anganwadi Centres will be closed tomorrow in Malkangiri District considering Heavy rains and Red warning by IMD, informed Collector & DM, Malkangiri.

Keeping in view of the prediction issued by the Indian Metrological Deptt., Bhubaneswar, wherein Ganjam District is put in the category of scattered Heavy to very Heavy with Isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall on 10.09.2024, all Schools and all Anganwadi Centers of this district shall be closed on 10.09.2024 to avoid any untoward incident, reads an order issued by the Ganjam Collectorate.