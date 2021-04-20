All Religious Places To Remain Shut In Bhubaneswar Until Further Orders

Bhubaneswar: In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close all religious places in the State capital until further orders.

However, daily rituals at the religious place will continue as usual without devotees, said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The BMC Commissioner said that the decision was taken after consulting management committees of different religious bodies. Following the discussion, no devotees will be allowed inside temples, mosques and other religious institutions for the time being.

The restriction will be relaxed once the situation improves, he added.

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government recently imposed a weekend shutdown and night curfew across the State till further orders.

Worth mentioning, Odisha today reported 4,761 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2785 were detected in quarantine while 1976 are local contact cases.

Khurda registered the highest number of cases as 820 more persons in the district contracted the virus.