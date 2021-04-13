All Religious Places, Parks, Playgrounds, Beaches To Remain Closed In Ganjam Till April 21

Ganjam: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here on Tuesday decided to close all religious places, parks, playgrounds, beaches and lakes for a week starting from tomorrow (April 13).

“It is hereby ordered that all religious institutions of Ganjam district are closed for public for next seven days from 14.04.2021 to 21.04.2021. During this time, all religious places will be sanitized and Sevayats/Priests will ensure only daily rituals in religious places,” read an order issued by the District Emergency Operation Centre.

“All public places like parks, grounds, sea beach and lake shall be closed for 7 (seven) days with effect from 14-04-2021 to 21-04-2021 for maintenance and sanitization purposes,” the order said.

Celebration of Meru Jatra and Pana Sankranti shall not be held publicly, it added.