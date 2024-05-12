All preparation done for a violence free election in Odisha: DGP Arun Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Less than 24 hours left for the first phase elections in Odisha. Meanwhile, speaking about the preparations for the general elections 2024, DGP Arun Sarangi has informed that all preparations for a violence free election is done in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that people of Odisha are all set to cast their votes in the first phase elections that is schedule to hold in the state tomorrow. In the first phase elections in Odisha, and fourth phase polling of the General Elections 2024, four Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls on 13th May in the State.

Informing about the preparations, the DGP said that EVM, VVPAT, polling party has been delivered to all polling stations of the constituencies, where the voting will be held tomorrow. Furthermore, all security measures have been taken and armed security forces have been deployed. The DGP further said that main focus is on the Mao-affiliated areas including Kalahandi and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituencies. 24-hour patrolling with sophisticated drones and weapons of night binoculars in these areas. Additionally, 210 flying squads are kept on alert for the first phase elections.

According to reports, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur in the first phase.

There are a total of 243 candidates contesting from 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per reports, a total of 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are set to cast their votes in the first phase elections in the state.

In all, Election will be held in 37,898 Polling Stations at 30,023 locations. There are 1023 Polling Station in the LWE area 11 naxal affected districts.

Interstate Border Check Posts, Inter district border check posts have been in place. 9 Coordination meetings with neighboring states have been held at DGP level.

To ensure free & fair and inducement free poll, police has stepped up enforcement Activities.

Police officers, Men, Home Guards and Gram Rakhis associated with election have been trained on election management and election related duty. The training for police personnel have been monitored by the IG of Police, Training.

In every district Social Media Monitoring Cell and at state level a Social Media Monitoring & Cyber Security Unit are functioning under the supervision of IG of Police CID-CB. So far 111 social media related complaints have been received and 350 contents have been taken down/removed. 5 cases have been registered and one person has been arrested. 643 social media handles are under surveillance.