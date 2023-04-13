All political parties should fight unitedly for Odisha’s interests: Dharmendra Pradhan on Kotia row

Bhubaneswar: All political parties should fight for State’s interest unitedly, said senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar today.

Responding to media persons on Kotia issues, the Union Minister said, “All political parties should fight for State’s interest unitedly. If Revenue Minister Pramila Malik wants to diminish me for the sake of her own interest, I won’t think bad.”

Pradhan said, “I will repeat the go back slogan when anybody intrudes into Odisha border and claim its ownership. I have visited the Kotia region; signboards promoting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister have been put up in the region. I have also asked the local officials why such boards were put here, but they were clueless.”

He added, “I have visited Kotia in 2018 and nothing has changed so far. The AP government is luring the locals with various schemes. The Odisha government is silent. This is not a party issue. But, Pramila Apa should make the Chief Minister understand the Kotia issue. The manner in which the State government is blaming the Centre, I dare them to bring an all-party delegation under the leadership of the CM to meet the Prime Minister.”

Notably, Union Education Minister, during his visit to Kotia village had said, “This is our Utkal Maa (Motherland). We never address our mother as aunty. The people of Koraput will never allow anybody to intrude in this region amid intrusion of Andhra Pradesh in Kotia regions.”