All Party Meeting To Be Held On Saturday Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

During the meeting, Birla will seek the support of political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the house. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on the 17th of this month.

An all-party meeting has also been convened by the government on the same day to seek cooperation from all political parties. The Monsoon Session will continue till the 12th of August. The session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th of next month.