All Odisha Rice Millers Association deliberates on value addition, export and modernisation

Bhubaneswar: All Odisha Rice Millers Association (AORMA), an apex body of rice millers of the state has organized a two-day conference on Hotel ITC WELCOM, Bhubaneswar in June 27 and 28, 2022, where a wide range of issues is discussed. Dignitaries deliberated on the theme ‘Modernisation, technical up-gradation and scope of export of rice by rice milling industry. Hon’ble Minister of Industry, MSME and Energy, Government of Odisha Pratap Keshari Deb graced the occasion and inaugurated the conference. At this conference, dignitaries discussed topics like value addition on rice, rice export, technical up-gradation & modernisation of rice mills.

On this occasion, Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said:

Rice millers in Odisha confined themselves to the traditional way of business. You have to come out of your comfort zone. Other than doing business, as usual, you have to look after opportunities in the market. Tap new market opportunities. Our government implemented many policies for the betterment of Industries. You can come up with the issues and solutions you want from the government. Please participate in the policy-making process.

Laxminarayan Deepak Ranjan Das, General Secretary AORMA said that “We want to educate our rice millers for value addition of rice and scope of export of rice in our state, in this regard, AORMA invited Dr Hameeda Banu Itagi, Senior Associate Scientist, Centre of excellence in rice value addition at International Rice Research Institute Varanasi & Dr Nese Sreenivasulu Senior Associate Scientist International Rice Research InstituteLoasBanos, Philippines to give a lecture on the above matter.

Further Odisha has abundant potential for paddy and milling capacity of rice millers to do milling paddy for both domestic requirements and export. In this regard, APEDA has also conducted state-level seminars in association with the State Govt for Odisha’s export of Rice only the need is government should provide a suitable ecosystem and atmosphere that enable rice millers to achieve the desired result. It will boost our state as well as country economy.”

Odisha is a major rice-producing state and rice is our major crop. Large numbers of cultivated land under paddy crop and our main staple food is also rice. It provides employment opportunities to 50% of our state population and contributed largely to the agriculture economy of the state. Rice millers are important stakeholders in this journey. They have been playing a major role in shaping the industry. Odisha is a surplus state in terms of paddy procurement by government agencies. Still, rice millers of Odisha have unutilized milling capacity which can be used for the export of non-basmati rice.

AORMA is an Association constituted by the rice millers of Odisha and Registered under the Society Act, under the Inspector General of Registration, Board of Revenue, and Govt. of Odisha. Its primary aim is to provide a suitable platform to the rice millers for redressal and guidance of various aspects relating to the rice milling industry of Odisha in every aspect.

About AORMA:

Some 36 Rice Millers from various districts assembled on 15th November, 2004 at Hotel Crown and “ALL ORISSA RICE MILLERS ASSOCIATION” was formed. The spontaneous decision was full of enthusiasm and the Rice Millers present during this occasion, represented all age group of millers. We have been trying to put forth our grievances before the respective forum in a factual way on its merit and keep persuading the same till it is achieved. We have been able to keep our heads high. We are constantly in touch with the State Government. We are co-operating the State Government in achieving an all time high procurement target. The scenario is now totally changed. We are proud to be part of a Food Grains Surplus State which was earlier termed as a deficit State being dependant on import of food grains from other States.