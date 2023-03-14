All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association meets DGP ahead of strike

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association has distanced itself from indefinite strike call given by the Driver Ekata Manch in the state.

“The common people will bear the brunt of this agitation. The Bharat Driver Mahasangha has opposed this unlawful strike,” the AOBOA said.

Earlier, the Driver Ekata Manch had claimed that around 5 lakh drivers across the state would participate in the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

No vehicle except those engaged in emergency services will be allowed to ply on the roads during the strike, threatened the Driver Ekata Manch.

The bus owners’ association has urged the state government to provide adequate security for the plying of passenger buses across the state during the drivers’ agitation.

Besides, Private bus services will continue as usual. Mean, the association met DGP in order to avoid any law and order situation during the protest. Private buses will ply on all routes in the State, informed private bus owners’ association secretary as drivers’ association to go ahead with the strike over 10-point charter of demands.

Members of the Bus Owners’ Association told the DGP that they were determined to maintain the private bus service but apprehended that the strike may affect the movement of about 14,000 buses in the state. If this happens, the common man will bear the brunt of the strike by the drivers, they added.

On the other hand, members of the Odisha Motor Chalak Sangha have announced that they would not support the strike by the Mahasangha.