New Delhi: The all-new BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure have been launched in India. These motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and deliveries will commence from October 2024.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, of BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure herald a new era in BMW Motorrad’s off-road history. These are undoubtedly your ‘Perfect enduros’ that provide purist riding fun, thanks to their sophisticated off-road, touring and adventure capabilities. They demonstrably carry the GS-DNA. The all-new BMW F 900 GS is ready to overcome all the obstacles that you can get on your journey. The all-new BMW F 900 GS Adventure is the ideal tour companion for short or long distances.”

The motorcycles will be available at ex-showroom prices as follows –

The all-new BMW F 900 GS – INR 13,75,000

The all-new BMW F 900 GS Adventure – INR 14,75,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW F 900 GS is available in two colour schemes – The Style Passion variant available in São Paulo Yellow and the GS Trophy variant available in Lightwhite / Racing Blue metallic. The all-new BMW F 900 GS Adventure is available in two colour schemes – Black Storm metallic and White Aluminium matt.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth years. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365-day package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.