All Ministers In Ashok Gehlot Govt Resign Ahead Of Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig

Jaipur: Ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, all ministers in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government tendered their resignations on Saturday.

All ministers tendered their resignation during a meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur. The meeting started around 7 pm.

Half a dozen supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot are likely to be included in the cabinet and he himself could be given a larger role in the party outside of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), said the political appointments in the Rajasthan cabinet will happen soon.

Govind Singh Dotasra and two other Rajasthan ministers — Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma — offered their resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday. They wrote to Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to work in the party organisation and step down from their posts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accepted the resignations of the three ministers on Saturday.